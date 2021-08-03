Tyson Foods will mandate vaccines for its 120,000 office and factory workers

As concerns over COVID-19’s delta variant grow, major institutions are taking more drastic measures to control the outbreak. On Tuesday, Tyson Foods, one of the country’s largest meat producers, said it would require vaccines for all U.S. workers.

The mandate applies to roughly 120,000 workers in both offices and plants, and all of them must be fully vaccinated by November 1. The meat giant will also provide $200 bonuses to its frontline workers who get inoculated. Before the mandate, it offered up to four hours of pay to workers for doing so, and according to the company, around 56,000 of its total staff has been fully vaccinated.

“We did not take this decision lightly,” Tyson CEO Donnie King wrote in a memo to employees. “We have spent months encouraging our team members to get vaccinated—today, under half of our team members are.”

The move comes after a tough year for the meat industry, which was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic as the virus tore through factories where workers toil in close quarters, infecting tens of thousands of plant employees and causing an estimated 130 deaths. Some companies, including Tyson, were forced to shutter their facilities, contributing to a nationwide meat shortage. Other companies—also including Tyson—came under fire for failing to adequately protect their employees.