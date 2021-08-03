Will PepsiCo be naked once it sells Naked, Tropicana, and other juice brands?

Get ready to do a spit take with your orange juice.

PepsiCo has announced this morning that it’s selling Tropicana, Naked, and other juice brands to a French private-equity firm for $3.3 billion.

The deal for its North American juice calls for PepsiCo to retain a 39% non-controlling interest and exclusive U.S. distribution rights for the brands in North America. The French firm, PAI Partners, gets the European juice businesses.

According to the Purchase, N.Y.,-based company, the juices yielded about $3 billion in net revenues last year.