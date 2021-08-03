advertisement
  • 7:55 am

Is my Spirit Airlines flight canceled? Here’s the latest on the cancellation crisis

Over 400 flights have been canceled or delayed since Sunday. Spirit says the reason is ‘operational challenges.’

[Source Photo: Ekky Wicaksono/Pexels]
By Michael Grothaus2 minute Read
If you’ve been a traveler on Spirit Airlines over the past few days, things have likely been rough for you. That’s because the airline has delayed or canceled hundreds of flights, leaving some passengers stranded at airports around the country for 12 hours or more.

According to USAToday, Spirit flight delays began over the weekend. On Sunday, the airline canceled 165 flights and delayed another 342. On Monday, things got worse. While delays were down (159 in total), canceled flights surged to 277 across the country.

So what’s the deal? In a tweet, Spirit said it was “experiencing operational challenges” in parts of its network. Some have taken that to mean staff shortages or strikes, however, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA issued a statement saying Spirit’s woes were due to technical and weather issues, not staffing issues adding, “a few news outlets have incorrectly reported that this may be due to a strike. This is not true. There is no flight attendant strike. Crews are not the issue.”

As for Spirit, a spokesperson told USAToday, “we’re working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions over the weekend due to a series of weather and operational challenges. We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned.”

So is your Spirit flight canceled or delayed? It’s important to check before you head to the airport. Spirit’s flight checker tool can be found here. If your flight is canceled, you may want to reach out directly to Spirit if you can’t book another flight online. Some Spirit ticket holders are reporting on Twitter that Spirit is showing no available flights for the next two days. If that’s the case, contact Spirit for a full refund and try your luck with an alternate carrier.

About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

