Is my Spirit Airlines flight canceled? Here’s the latest on the cancellation crisis

If you’ve been a traveler on Spirit Airlines over the past few days, things have likely been rough for you. That’s because the airline has delayed or canceled hundreds of flights, leaving some passengers stranded at airports around the country for 12 hours or more.

According to USAToday, Spirit flight delays began over the weekend. On Sunday, the airline canceled 165 flights and delayed another 342. On Monday, things got worse. While delays were down (159 in total), canceled flights surged to 277 across the country.

So what’s the deal? In a tweet, Spirit said it was “experiencing operational challenges” in parts of its network. Some have taken that to mean staff shortages or strikes, however, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA issued a statement saying Spirit’s woes were due to technical and weather issues, not staffing issues adding, “a few news outlets have incorrectly reported that this may be due to a strike. This is not true. There is no flight attendant strike. Crews are not the issue.”