‘Fast Company’ editors share their favorite office accessories

The right tool can elevate even the most mundane task, as Office Space’s Milton Waddams knows. Italian inventor Aldo Balma designed the first Zenith stapler, in 1948, to be stylish and ultrafunctional, with an ingenious anti-jamming mechanism. The now iconic whale-shaped device gets a multicolor upgrade for the Zenith 590, which is sturdy, reliable, and versatile. It can be used for papers on a desk or posters on a wall. ($23, cultpens.com)

Trash Talk

The Paper Paper bin, made from recycled paper, comes in four muted colors with bright linings. Created by Swedish designer Clara von Zweigbergk for Hay, it’s a perfect place to chuck paper you no longer need as you declutter your desk. ($25, Hay.dk)

Simple Plan

Made by a family-run company in Scotland, the Completist Daily Planners come in a variety of bold prints and colors and can be started whenever you want: The pages, made from thick music paper, are undated. ($51.88, etsy.com)

Light Work

British designer Paul Smith brings his playful aesthetic to the classic Anglepoise lamp. Available in three sizes and color schemes, including one inspired by the primary colors of Piet Mondrian’s work, the lamp brings a cheerful touch to any desk. ($250, lumens.com)