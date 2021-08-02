Jobseekers: These are the best and worst states for new work opportunities right now

If you’re looking for work this year—and maybe to relocate—CareerBuilder has analyzed the data to figure out the best states in which to find employment based on the ratio of job openings to unemployed people.
North and South Dakota top the list with just over 9 jobs available per every 100 unemployed persons. That means that if you’re out of work in either state, there are nearly 10 openings for you to choose from. Of course, the actual job openings vary by industry within each state. In North Dakota, for instance, you’ll have more luck in healthcare. Certified nursing assistants are especially in demand.
The top 10 states are:
- North Dakota
- South Dakota
- Georgia
- New Hampshire
- Minnesota
- Alaska
- Nebraska
- North Carolina
- Kansas
- Tennessee
And if you’re curious about the states you shouldn’t even bother with, these are the worst. According to the data, they have the fewest number of open positions versus the number of unemployed people. (California, we’re looking at you.)
- California
- Nevada
- Louisiana
- New Jersey
- New York
CareerBuilder’s data suggests that California may not be the worst for long as the state is posting more jobs quickly. But in terms of the sheer volume of openings posted, Texas has the most jobs, with over 110,000 jobs posted just last month.