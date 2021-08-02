advertisement
Jobseekers: These are the best and worst states for new work opportunities right now

CareerBuilder’s data reveals top hot spots that will definitely surprise you.

[Source Photo: Mateus Campos Felipe/Unsplash]
By Lydia Dishman1 minute Read
If you’re looking for work this year—and maybe to relocate—CareerBuilder has analyzed the data to figure out the best states in which to find employment based on the ratio of job openings to unemployed people.

North and South Dakota top the list with just over 9 jobs available per every 100 unemployed persons. That means that if you’re out of work in either state, there are nearly 10 openings for you to choose from. Of course, the actual job openings vary by industry within each state. In North Dakota, for instance, you’ll have more luck in healthcare. Certified nursing assistants are especially in demand.

The top 10 states are:

  1. North Dakota
  2. South Dakota
  3. Georgia
  4. New Hampshire
  5. Minnesota
  6. Alaska
  7. Nebraska
  8. North Carolina
  9. Kansas
  10. Tennessee

And if you’re curious about the states you shouldn’t even bother with, these are the worst. According to the data, they have the fewest number of open positions versus the number of unemployed people. (California, we’re looking at you.)

  1. California
  2. Nevada
  3. Louisiana
  4. New Jersey
  5. New York

CareerBuilder’s data suggests that California may not be the worst for long as the state is posting more jobs quickly. But in terms of the sheer volume of openings posted, Texas has the most jobs, with over 110,000 jobs posted just last month.

About the author

Lydia Dishman is a reporter writing about the intersection of tech, leadership, and innovation. She is a regular contributor to Fast Company and has written for CBS Moneywatch, Fortune, The Guardian, Popular Science, and the New York Times, among others.

