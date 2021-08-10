How We Selected the Most Creative People in Business for 2021

This year’s Most Creative People in Business list isn’t the first that we’ve put together since the pandemic started, but it’s the first that’s been entirely formed by it. There is no formal submission process. The list is generated entirely by Fast Company staff. We spend a full year identifying, vetting, and reporting on the thinkers, shapers, and doers who’ve led their sectors forward in new, important ways. This year, their accomplishments feel especially meaningful.

Now in its 13th year, Most Creative People in Business highlights a diverse group of individuals across every sector, from tech to finance to fashion, who’ve accomplished something brand new and meaningful within their industries over the past year, something that’s already having a measurable impact. Plus, they’re all brand new to this list. We never repeat. In fact, no one on this list has ever been featured in the pages of Fast Company before. Together, they represent the future of business.

Alice Alves, Jeff Beer, Laura Bell, Nate Berg, Joe Berkowitz, Jill Bernstein, Adam Bluestein, Kathleen Davis, Amy Farley, Yasmin Gagne, Jeanne Graves, Celine Grouard, Ainsley Harris, KC Ifeanyi, Elizabeth Johnson, Charissa Jones, Daisy Korpics, Suzanne LaBarre, Nicole LaPorte, David Lidsky, Harry McCracken, Stephanie Mehta, Zlati Meyer, Pavithra Mohan, Adele Peters, Rachel Kim Raczka, Aimee Rawlins, Ruth Reader, Katharine Schwab, Elizabeth Segran, Diana Shi, Lilly Smith, Lara Sorokanich, Talib Visram, Mark Wilson, Jay Woodruff, Christopher Zara