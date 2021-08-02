Why is the coin shortage back? Here’s what you can do to get real change into circulation again

advertisement advertisement advertisement

The hashtag #GetCoinMoving is back.

Because your pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters aren’t. This is the Great Coin Shortage 2.0 and the culprit is—you guessed it—the COVID-19 pandemic. Like during the summer of 2020, there’s been decreased normal circulation due to business closures. Last June, the Federal Reserve put temporary caps on orders for coins and the Fed reinstated those caps in May because coin circulation wasn’t back to normal yet. It’s impacting nearly every type of consumer-facing retail outlet, from a Twins City-area doughnut shop to a national chain drugstore’s outpost in northern New Jersey.

Don’t pin this coins-are-hotter-than-bitcoin mentality on the U.S. Mint, though. According to the Fed, the Mint is operating at full production capacity. Last year, it produced 14.8 billion coins, up 24% increase over 2019’s batch. The coin shortage won’t last forever. “As the economy recovers and businesses reopen, more coins will flow back into retail and banking channels and eventually into the Federal Reserve, which should allow for the further rebuilding of coin inventories available for recirculation,” the Fed says.

