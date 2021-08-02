Why is the coin shortage back? Here’s what you can do to get real change into circulation again

The hashtag #GetCoinMoving is back. Because your pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters aren’t.

This is the Great American Coin Shortage 2.0, and the culprit is—you guessed it—the COVID-19 pandemic. Like during the summer of 2020, there’s been a decrease in normal circulation of U.S. coins due to business closures.

Last June, the Federal Reserve put temporary caps on orders for coins; it reinstated those caps in May because coin circulation wasn’t back to normal yet. The shortage is impacting nearly every type of consumer-facing retail outlet, from a Twins City-area doughnut shop to a national chain drugstore’s outpost in northern New Jersey.

Don’t pin this coins-are-hotter-than-bitcoin mentality on the U.S. Mint, though. According to the Fed, the Mint is operating at full production capacity. Last year, it produced 14.8 billion coins, a 24% increase over 2019’s batch.