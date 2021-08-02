4 ways extreme heat hurts the economy

advertisement advertisement advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

How does all this broiling heat affect the broader economy? As an economist who has studied the effects of weather and climate change, I have examined a large body of work that links heat to economic outcomes. Here are four ways extreme heat hurts the economy – and a little good news. 1: Growth takes a hit Research has found that extreme heat can directly hurt economic growth.

advertisement

advertisement

For example, a 2018 study found that the economies of U.S. states tend to grow at a slower pace during relatively hot summers. The data shows that annual growth falls 0.15 to 0.25 percentage points for every 1 degree Fahrenheit that a state’s average summer temperature was above normal. Laborers in weather-exposed industries such as construction work fewer hours when it’s hotter. But higher summer temperatures reduce growth in many industries that tend to involve indoor work, including retail, services and finance. Workers are less productive when it’s hotter out. 2: Crop yields drop Agriculture is obviously exposed to weather: After all, crops grow outdoors.

advertisement

While temperatures up to around 85 F to 90 F (29-32 C) can benefit crop growth, yields fall sharply when thermostats rise further. Some of the crops hit hard by extreme heat include corn, soybeans and cotton. These reductions in yields could be costly for U.S. agriculture. For example, a recent study I conducted found that an additional 2 degrees Celsius of global warming would eliminate profits from an average acre of farmland in the Eastern U.S. A prominent example of this was the collapse of the Russian wheat harvest in response to the country’s 2010 heat wave, which raised wheat prices throughout the world.

advertisement

advertisement

4: Education and earnings suffer A long-term impact of increasingly hotter weather involves how it affects children’s ability to learn – and thus their future earnings. Research has shown that hot weather during the school year reduces test scores. Math scores decrease more and more as the temperature rises beyond 70 F (21 C). Reading scores are more resistant high temperatures, which this research claims is consistent with how different regions of the brain respond to heat. One study suggested that students in schools that lack air conditioning learn 1% less for every 1 degree Fahrenheit increase in the school year’s average temperature. It also found that minority students are especially affected by hotter school years, as their schools are especially likely to lack air conditioning.

advertisement

Lost learning results in lower lifetime earnings and hurts future economic growth. The impact of extreme heat on development, in fact, begins before we’re even born. Research has found that adults who were exposed to extreme heat as fetuses earn less during their lifetimes. Each extra day with average temperature above 90 F (32 C) reduces earnings 30 years later by 0.1%. Air conditioning can help—to a point Air conditioning can offset some of these effects.

advertisement

advertisement

And in the U.S. South, where air conditioning is omnipresent, hotter-than-usual summers take the greatest toll on states’ economic growth. In other words, as temperatures rise, economies will continue to suffer. Derek Lemoine is an associate professor of economics at the University of Arizona

advertisement