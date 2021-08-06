TTX modernizes a vital link in North America’s supply chain

advertisement advertisement advertisement

We’ve all waited (somewhat) patiently in our cars as a long freight train cuts across the road. And if you were observant during those times, you would have noticed that many of the railcars going by are yellow, with TTX in red letters.

But did you ever consider the complex supply-chain operations behind those railcars? How do you get the right type of railcar in place at the right time to carry anything from cars to lumber to gravel bound for multiple destinations? That’s where “railcar pooling” comes in—and TTX is a company privately owned by North America’s leading railroads that makes this crucial part of the supply chain far more efficient. TTX owns a fleet of 168,000 railcars—including flatcars, auto carriers, boxcars, and open-top railcars—that is operated as a pool shared by the railroad companies. This pool gives them flexibility to quickly adapt to market demands and cuts down on the waste of returning empty railcars. “Railroads own a certain amount of track going from location A to B,” explains Vicki Dudley, TTX CFO and treasurer, during a recent Oracle Live virtual event focused on cloud applications. “If they’re not operating in a pool, when a railcar gets to the end of point B, and they don’t have another load to pick up, they have to haul it back empty. Within a pool, they can interchange with other railroads, including railroads that don’t actually own TTX. This saves money for the industry and allows the railroads to offer cheaper prices to shippers. We’re not here to maximize profits but to provide the right type of railcar, in very good condition, at the lowest cost that we can while keeping our financial health.”

While TTX is privately owned, most of the railroads that own it are public companies, so TTX’s financial reporting needs to be compliant with Sarbanes-Oxley requirements, she says. But the company’s back-office processes were running on a patchwork of different applications—a highly customized on-premises SAP ERP system, a variety of custom code, and a number of different cloud applications—which required a lot of manual effort, says TTX CIO Bruce Schinelli. Schinelli joined Dudley and Steve Miranda, Oracle executive vice president of applications product development, on the Oracle Live event. This patchwork made adapting to change or even keeping up with technology advancements nearly impossible, he says. As TTX considered various application alternatives for managing its finance, supply-chain, and HR processes, the evaluation team created rigorous scoring criteria, with the goal of moving to an integrated solution.

TTX chose Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP, HCM, and SCM applications, going live on January 1, 2020. Now, after a year-and-a-half on the new cloud applications, the TTX team sees business processes as end-to-end rather than as isolated tasks, she says—and that’s helped to break down company silos. The regular cadence of quarterly updates to the Oracle Cloud applications has also yielded big improvements. “When we were on premises, every change was a huge project, and because of that, the software really hadn’t evolved for many, many years,” Dudley says. “We’re now seeing that we can continually improve and evolve our business processes so we can be best in class where it provides savings or benefits for our owners.” ADVICE FOR STAYING ON TRACK The days are over when a company could get away with creating a highly customized software system and run it for years without updates, Schinelli says.

“Frequent updates and improvements ensure a constantly improving business process, as well as safety and security,” he says. “The likelihood that we’re going to create some kind of system that provides business processes that are better than anything that everybody else is doing is vanishingly small. The best thing to do is to find the right partner to drive you toward industry standards.” As part of TTX’s partnership with Oracle, TTX representatives participate in the Oracle strategy councils for finance, supply-chain management, human capital management, enterprise performance management, and analytics, helping to define product development. “We’re taking advantage of any opportunity that we can to engage with Oracle, give feedback, and express our opinion on some of the future features that might come out,” Dudley says. For those organizations just starting their journey to the cloud, Dudley offers several lessons learned:

