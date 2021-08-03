Ikea just solved the biggest problem with air purifiers

Air purifiers have become remarkably desirable since COVID-19 hit, suddenly becoming an essential component to scrub our (surprisingly dirty!) indoor air.
But there’s a problem. Where the heck do you put it?
Ikea has addressed this with its new Starkvind air purifier—an air purifier that’s also a side table. Priced at $190, Ikea has tucked the round electronics of the air purifier directly underneath the surface of a side table that’s available in either birch or a dark oak. So instead of putting yet another thing on your countertops, or carving out part of your floor plan for a standing air purifier, you can set up air filtration as easily as adding a small table to your room.
A small table, I’d point out, that is 100% capable of holding a glass of wine.
How does it perform? While it’s too early for a lab to have tested it, Ikea claims the HEPA-based air filter performs like any other, capturing 99.5% of small particles down to 2.5 micrometers across a medium-sized room of 215 square feet. Without getting too in the weeds about virus sizes versus droplet sizes versus the efficiency of filters, know that HEPA filters can capture SARS-CoV-2 floating in the air, but the EPA suggests you should still wear a mask and socially distance when possible.
In addition to its HEPA filter, the Starkvind features a carbon filter for capturing formaldehyde or just making your home smell a little better, too.
If you don’t want a full side table, Ikea is also selling the Starkvind air filter without the furnishings for $130. In black and white versions, it stands up sort of like a speaker. This offering is on top of the budget-friendly, $55 air purifier that Ikea began selling earlier this year—but note that its budget purifier lacks a HEPA filter, so it’s more questionable for viruses.
In any case, I’m not sure anyone would go so far as to call the Starkvind side table a stunning design object, but it is quite practical. And it’s right in line with Ikea’s greater strategy, to integrate more electronics into its furnishings—like its Symfonsik lamp/speaker designed alongside Sonos.
Since nobody really designs a living room around their air purifier, Ikea may be onto something by just sneaking it into the side table you already need.