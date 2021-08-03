Ikea just solved the biggest problem with air purifiers

Air purifiers have become remarkably desirable since COVID-19 hit, suddenly becoming an essential component to scrub our ( surprisingly dirty !) indoor air.

But there’s a problem. Where the heck do you put it?

Ikea has addressed this with its new Starkvind air purifier—an air purifier that’s also a side table. Priced at $190, Ikea has tucked the round electronics of the air purifier directly underneath the surface of a side table that’s available in either birch or a dark oak. So instead of putting yet another thing on your countertops, or carving out part of your floor plan for a standing air purifier, you can set up air filtration as easily as adding a small table to your room.

A small table, I’d point out, that is 100% capable of holding a glass of wine.