GE stock is reverse splitting today: Here’s why

If you’re a shareholder in General Electric (GE) stock, you will likely notice something unusual when the markets open on Monday. Shares in the multinational company are suddenly worth eight times what they were worth on Friday.

Don’t get too excited, though. It’s just a little accounting sleight of hand. GE did what’s known as a reverse stock split, which is when a company reduces its outstanding shares to prop up their value. So while the amount of shares you own might be worth more, you own fewer of them.

Why did GE do this? According to the company, GE’s business has changed so drastically over recent years—mainly through major divestments from firms like NBCUniversal and GE Oil and Gas—that this reduction in shares was warranted. In December, GE also agreed to pay $200 million to settle a widespread fraud case led by the Securities and Exchange Commission, although it didn’t admit to any wrongdoing.

GE has made strides in recent years to work off its notoriously high debt load, so it’s not surprising that the embattled company wants to look forward now.