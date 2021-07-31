Environmental toxins might be making men less fertile

advertisement advertisement

In the U.S., nearly one in eight couples struggles with infertility. Unfortunately, physicians like me who specialize in reproductive medicine are unable to determine the cause of male infertility around 30% to 50% of the time. There is almost nothing more disheartening than telling a couple, “I don’t know,” or, “There’s nothing I can do to help.”

Upon getting this news, couple after couple ask me questions that all follow a similar line of thinking: “What about his work, his cellphone, our laptops, all these plastics? Do you think they could have contributed to this?” What my patients are really asking me is a big question in male reproductive health: Does environmental toxicity contribute to male infertility? Male fertility decline Infertility is defined as a couple’s inability to get pregnant for one year despite regular intercourse. When this is the case, doctors evaluate both partners to determine why.

These studies, though important, focused on sperm concentration or total sperm count. So in 2019, a team of researchers decided to focus on the more powerful total motile sperm count. They found that the proportion of men with a normal total motile sperm count had declined by approximately 10% over the previous 16 years. The science is consistent: Men today produce fewer sperm than in the past, and the sperm are less healthy. The question, then, is what could be causing this decline in fertility. Environmental toxicity and reproduction Scientists have known for years that, at least in animal models, environmental toxic exposure can alter hormonal balance and throw off reproduction. Researchers can’t intentionally expose human patients to harmful compounds and measure outcomes, but we can try to assess associations.

As the downward trend in male fertility emerged, I and other researchers began looking more toward chemicals in the environment for answers. This approach doesn’t allow us to definitively establish which chemicals are causing the male fertility decline, but the weight of the evidence is growing. A lot of this research focuses on endocrine disrupters—molecules that mimic the body’s hormones and throw off the fragile hormonal balance of reproduction. These include substances like phthalates—better known as plasticizers—as well as pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, toxic gases, and other synthetic materials. Plasticizers are found in most plastics—like water bottles and food containers—and exposure is associated with negative impacts on testosterone and semen health.

But the reality of the current regulatory system in the U.S. is that chemicals are introduced with minimal testing and taken off the market only when harm is proved. And that can take decades. Dr. Niels Skakkebaek, the lead researcher on one of the first manuscripts on decreasing sperm counts, called the male fertility decline a “wake-up call to all of us.” My patients have provided a wake-up call for me that increased public awareness and advocacy are important to protect global reproductive health now and in the future. I’m not a toxicologist and can’t identify the cause of the infertility trends I’m seeing; but as a physician, I am concerned that too much of the burden of proof is falling on the human body and people who become my patients. Ryan P. Smith, Associate Professor of Urology, University of Virginia

