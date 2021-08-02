The Delta variant is highly contagious. Which masks offer the best protection?

advertisement advertisement

After a brief respite over the summer, it may be time to mask up again.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the most prevalent one circulating in the United States, and according to new documents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is more transmissible than previously imagined. The data shows that it is just as contagious as chickenpox, and more contagious than the viruses that cause Ebola, the common cold, and the seasonal flu. And while vaccinated people are less likely to get infected with the variant than their unvaccinated counterparts, those who do get infected carry just as much virus in their nose and throat as unvaccinated people, meaning they are just as likely to spread the disease to others. The CDC has long recommended that the unvaccinated keep wearing masks in indoor settings. But last week, it began advising vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in counties where the virus transmission rates are “substantial” or “high.” (This handy map makes it easy to check whether your neighborhood falls into these categories.) But the CDC stops short of offering guidance on what type of mask to wear to protect yourself. I spoke with two researchers who study masks and COVID-19 transmission to better understand what products will work best in this new phase of the pandemic. N95s are the gold standard, but they’re not for everyone For optimal protection, N95 masks, and their Chinese equivalent, KN95 masks, are the gold standard. These are masks that have been certified to filter out 95% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, which means they would prevent coronavirus particles from entering. “These masks are far more efficient as compared to a cloth mask, which will filter out 20% to 50% of particles,” says Christian L’Orange, a professor of mechanical engineering at Colorado State University, whose lab focuses on testing the effectiveness of masks. “That’s assuming they are worn correctly, with a close fit around the face that prevents particles from getting in from the side.”

However, L’Orange points out that many people find it uncomfortable to wear an N95 or KN95 for extended periods of time because it can feel hard to breathe as particles get trapped in the material. He says it’s important to be realistic and find a mask that you can actually wear for as long as you are in an indoor environment. “Sure, an N95 is great if you’re able to do it,” he says. “But if your N95 mask is sitting below your nose, I would much rather [you were] wearing a cloth mask that is well-fitting.” L’Orange also says that if you are in the market for an N95 or a KN95, be wary of counterfeits. He recommends buying the mask from a reputable retailer like Home Depot or Target rather than from online vendors on eBay or Amazon. Official N95 masks are registered on the website of the National Institute for Occupational Safety, so if you’re concerned about the authenticity of your mask, you can reference this database. Surgical Masks: Be Wary of Fit Surgical masks are designed to offer more protection than cloth masks, and they are made from materials that can filter up to 90% of airborne particles. Experts say that the problem with these masks is that they tend to come in a rectangular shape that doesn’t create a close fit, so particles can easily enter through the side. “It doesn’t matter how high quality the mask material is at filtering out airborne particles if it is just loosely drooped on your face,” says Alex Huffman, a professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Denver.

Huffman says it is possible to improve the fit of your surgical mask by making knots on the ear loops and adapting the top of the mask to the bridge of your nose, as demonstrated in video tutorials that have gone viral. But if you see big gaps on the side of your face when you wear a surgical mask, it’s likely that the mask is not doing much to protect you. Cloth Masks Can Work, If Worn Correctly Cloth masks can still be an effective tool, according to both L’Orange and Huffman. Given that many Americans already have stacks of cloth masks available from earlier in the pandemic, the experts believe that a large percentage will turn to them during this new wave. If a cloth mask is comfortable enough to be worn for an extended period of time and it fits properly, it can offer some protection against the virus. Yet there is a lot of variation in terms of how much protection they provide. The key, as with any mask, is to make sure the mask fits tightly on your face. “See that it creates a seal around the cheeks, on the bridge of your nose, and on the chin,” Huffman says. He points out that there are accessories that will allow you to create a better fit, including plastic or rubber strips that go over the mask to keep it well-sealed to the face. There are also some other simple ways to enhance the effectiveness of a cloth mask.

