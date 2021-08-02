Fast Company Innovation Festival adds Drew Barrymore, Idris Elba, CEOs of Sundial, Intel, UPS

advertisement advertisement

Drew Barrymore, the actress, director, entrepreneur, and executive producer and host of The Drew Barrymore Show will help kick off the Fast Company Innovation Festival this fall. Other keynote speakers include Coupledom podcast cohosts and actors Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

The festival’s diverse lineup of panelists and speakers include Sundial Brands CEO Cara Sabin; Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts; Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger; Michael Miebach, CEO of Mastercard; and Carol Tomé, CEO of UPS. LinkedIn cofounder and Greylock partner Reid Hoffman will appear with June Cohen, CEO of WaitWhat, which produces the Masters of Scale podcast that Hoffman hosts. Hoffman, Cohen, and Deron Triff are the coauthors of a forthcoming Masters of Scale book.

Barrymore, who started performing in commercials before her first birthday, is also the founder of Flower Films, a production company, and Barrymore Brands. Her product launches include cosmetics company Flower Beauty and Beautiful, a line of kitchen tools and appliances for Walmart. Her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, premiered in September 2020, and earlier this year she and Bauer Media debuted Drew magazine. On Coupledom, Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba speak with famous pairs on their partnerships. The Elbas also are cofounders of S’able Labs, a lifestyle brand focused on relationships. The hybrid festival will be held September 27–30, with in-person Fast Tracks—editorially curated field trips to New York’s most innovative workplaces—held in person September 28 and 29.

Fast Track hosts include Mastercard, CannonDesign, Tory Burch, Moët Hennessy USA, Parsley Health, DCK, Diamond Schmitt, Zambezi, and Luminary. Keynote interviews, panels, and interactive workshops will be held at our virtual hub. Confirmed workshops include “How to Eat Your Way to Your Best Brain” with Harvard-trained psychiatrist Dr. Uma Naidoo; “Creative Collaboration in a Hybrid Workplace” with author and entrepreneur Erica Dhawan; and “How to Network, Grow in Your Career, and Get a Promotion While Working Remotely” with marketing specialist, professor, and author Dorie Clark. Visit the Innovation Festival website for ticket purchase information, a list of speakers, and more details on sessions and Fast Tracks. Additional speakers and sessions will be announced in the coming weeks.

