Crippling Tokyo heat could be the most formidable opponent for athletes at the Olympics

A week after the athletes arrived in Tokyo, so did the heat. The host city of the 2021 Olympics has been gripped by a crippling wave of scorching temperatures and stifling humidity, which for many competitors could be at best un-ideal, and at worst deadly.

As NPR reported, this year’s summer games could become one of the hottest, if not the hottest, Olympics on record: Temperatures are expected to rise to high-80s to low-90s degrees Fahrenheit daily, which could feel more like 100 degrees with the added 80% humidity factor. Those conditions are particularly gnarly thanks to Tokyo’s “heat island” effect, which occurs as the city’s tall skyscrapers and dense buildings trap heat in its urban core, with fan exhaust and vehicular fumes fueling the fire, and very few airy green landscapes to cool it down.

Meanwhile, high humidity indicates more water in the atmosphere, which means athletes’ sweat will not evaporate as quickly—thwarting a key mechanism that helps the body regulate dangerous levels of heat.

And athletes are already struggling. Last week, Russian archer Svetlana Gomboeva fainted due to heat exhaustion during a qualifying round, while coaches and staff were forced to crowd under trees for shade. Switzerland’s Max Studer collapsed shortly after finishing the men’s triathlon. This week, Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev played two quarterfinal matches in boiling temperatures on a baked outdoor court. “Still alive,” he tweeted later, after asking the umpire whether the International Tennis Federation would “take responsibility” if he perished during his set.