‘These are trash!’ Is Kyrie Irving’s rant about his Nike shoes the next step of athlete empowerment?

Kyrie Irving doesn’t like his new shoes. The Brooklyn Nets star spoke out this week after designs for his newest signature Nike shoe, the Kyrie 8, were leaked online.

“I have nothing to do with the design or marketing of the upcoming Kyrie 8,” Irving wrote on Instagram. “These are trash! I have absolutely nothing to do with them! Nike plans to release it without my okay, regardless of what I say, so I apologize in advance.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai X Kicks ???? (@k11kicks) A signature shoe is perhaps the ultimate expression of an NBA star’s success, as well as a commercial expression of who they are as a person and as an athlete. Fans buy these shoes not just because their favorite player has endorsed them, but also because that player had a hand in its very creation. Nike senior footwear designer Jason Petrie has talked about how LeBron James provides the broad-strokes inspiration and then fine-tunes the details. “LeBron’s the main driver,” Petrie told Slam in 2018. “He gives you those north stars that you go and get.”

