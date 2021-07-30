Should you wear a mask indoors? This at-a-glance map will tell you

Across the country, COVID-19 cases are rising both among the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance about masking. The organization has long recommended that unvaccinated people wear masks indoors, but as of Tuesday, it’s advising vaccinated people to mask up indoors in some high-risk areas. This latest guidance is a result of new CDC research that finds that while it’s rare for vaccinated people to get infected with the coronavirus and spread it to others, so-called breakthrough cases do happen. And crucially, Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, the director of the agency, says that when the vaccinated do get infected with the Delta variant, they carry just as much virus in the nose and throat as unvaccinated people, which means they are just as likely to spread it to others.

Since the rate of spread varies so much from day to day, and from region to region, this guidance presents new challenges for vaccinated people. If you had grown used to the freedom of not wearing a mask, you now need to do research about the latest COVID-19 numbers in your area, then determine whether it’s time to dig out your masks and keep them handy whenever you’re in an enclosed public space.

Fortunately, NPR has created a useful map that’s regularly updated with CDC data about the rate of spread at a county level. The map is color-coded to identify areas of low, moderate, substantial, and high spread. To calculate the rate of transmission, the CDC identifies the number of new cases per 100,000 residents, as well as the percentage of COVID-19 tests that came back positive in the previous seven days.