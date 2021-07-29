IRS unemployment refund update: Timeline for next round, direct deposit, mailed paper checks

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on Wednesday announced the timeline for the latest round of unemployment-related refund checks, marking the fourth batch of payments since distribution of the refunds began in late May.

As Fast Company reported earlier this week, many taxpayers who have been eagerly waiting for one of these payments said they had received a payment date of Wednesday, July 28, via their online tax transcript. The IRS confirmed yesterday that payments would begin on that date for taxpayers with direct deposit.

A number of happy recipients took to social media yesterday to announce that they had indeed received a direct deposit. As was the case with previous rounds, many had no idea the refund was coming.