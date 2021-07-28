Google will require on-campus employees to get vaccinated

advertisement advertisement

Google is the first major tech company to require its employees to get vaccinated before returning to work, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a Wednesday note to employees.

Citing growing levels of infections in much of the country due to the delta variant, Pichai says the new policy will roll out to U.S. offices in the coming weeks, and to more far-flung regions in the coming months. The rule will apply only to locations where vaccines are readily available, Pichai wrote. The company is also extending its voluntary work-from-home plan until October 18.

“[W]e recognize that many Googlers are seeing spikes in their communities caused by the delta variant and are concerned about returning to the office,” Pichai writes. “This extension will allow us time to ramp back into work while providing flexibility for those who need it.” Pichai says employees with “special circumstances” can apply to work from home through the end of 2021. Expanded Carer’s Leave will be extended through the end of the year for parents and caregivers. Google says it’ll give employees at least 30 days advance notice before transitioning to its plan for returning to the office.

According to that plan, Google will require most employees to return to the office at least three days a week, but it will also let employees work entirely remotely for up to four weeks out of the year. And it will let more of its employees request to work remotely full-time. Post-pandemic, Google believes that about 60% of its employees will be in an office three days a week, with another 20% working in new office locations, and 20% working from home. Tipping point? The cracks in America’s patience with vaccine deniers may be beginning to show. And Google’s decision Wednesday may mark a tipping point. Here’s what’s already happened in the past week:

California governor Gavin Newsom said Monday his state will soon require state employees and all healthcare workers to provide proof of vaccination, or submit to being tested for the virus once a week. On the same day, a group of more than 500 San Francisco bars said they will require bar-goers and diners to prove vaccination or provide a negative Covid test result before entering a member establishment. The state of New York says it will make vaccination or regular Covid testing mandatory for all state employees. And all patient-facing frontline health care workers in state-run hospitals will have to be vaccinated.

There’s action at the federal level too. The Veterans Administration said this week it will require all of its medical employees, including VHA facilities staff, to be vaccinated. And President Biden said Tuesday that his administration is considering requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated.

“That’s under consideration right now,” Biden said at a press briefing Tuesday.

