Robinhood stock makes Nasdaq debut in IPO: Here’s everything to know about HOOD

Robinhood Markets, the zero-fee stock trading platform, has shuffled in and out of public favor in the last year; first as a weapon of revolution for an army of retail investors waging war on Wall Street, and then as a banner of doomed causes that marched the army straight into their graves.

Despite its speckled history, it promises to be one of the biggest and most-hyped market debuts of the year, set to kick off trading in a matter of hours. Here’s what to know:

The basics?

Robinhood will debut on the Nasdaq under the ticker HOOD. Shares are priced at $38, the bottom end of its $38-$42 range, Financial Times reports, and the company is aiming for a valuation of about $32 billion. It’s going public through a traditional IPO route, as opposed to the direct listings and SPAC deals that have been in vogue lately.

Anything noteworthy?

In keeping with its stated mission of democratizing the stock market by lowering the barriers to trading, Robinhood is reserving 20% to 35% of its shares for its own customer base, which CEO Vlad Tenev has said would be among the largest retail investor allocations ever. Historically, IPO shares have been primarily reserved for Wall Street institutions and high-net-worth individuals, who can then buy into the stock before its debut, thus capitalizing on any resulting IPO pop.