Duolingo IPO: language learning app’s stock goes public on the Nasdaq under ‘DUOL’

Duolingo Inc. is one of the oldest language learning smartphone apps out there. And today, the company is finally going public. Duolingo launched its first iPhone app in 2012, followed by an Android app in 2013.
The Pittsburgh-based company currently has over 400 employees and its apps and services currently boast over 300 million users around the world. Here’s what you need to know about its IPO:
- When does Duolingo go public? Duolingo will hold its initial public offering today, July 28, 2021.
- What is Duolingo’s stock ticker? Duolingo will trade under the ticker symbol “DUOL.”
- What market will DUOL trade on? Duolingo will trade on the Nasdaq.
- How much will DUOL shares cost? DUOL shares will start trading at $102 per share, according to MarketWatch. That’s up from the original $85 to $95 price expected.
- How many Duolingo shares are available? There will be 5.1 million shares on offer.
- How much is Duolingo worth? If all the shares sell for $102 each, Duolingo will raise $520 million today, making the company’s total valuation around $3.4 billion.