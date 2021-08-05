Bandier and New Balance’s new collab will make you fall back in love with sweats

We haven’t given up on you yet, athleisure. Yes, there’s the tentative return to the office. Yes, there’s some excitement around building back up to a two-category wardrobe for work and play. Yes, I’m running out of excuses to continuing rotating the same five pairs black leggings because “who sees my bottom half on Zoom anyway?” But would we have to give it all up if athleisure met us somewhere in the middle?

That’s where New Balance & Bandier’s new collab comes into play. The two athletic apparel brands combined forces to create an ultra stylish, wear-it-everywhere collection in sunny, warm and neutral colors and smart silhouettes that look put together and polished. The limited-edition collaboration, out today, features two sneakers and 10 clothing items, including matching co-branded sweats, corset-detailed bodysuits and tanks, and the perfect dolphin-hemmed, double-layer run shorts. Apparel ranges from $58-$298 and the sneakers, including a burgundy-trimmed iteration of NB’s classic 327, retail for $130-$140 each. Here’s a look at some of our favorites from the collection.

New Balance x Bandier Fleece Sweatshirt

Available in a flirty pink aptly named Watermelon and this creamy Terracotta, these co-branded cropped sweatshirts are perfect for post-workout or out to brunch, looking equally great with bike shorts or a pair of high-waisted denim.

New Balance x Bandier Corset Tank

Faux-corset boning give shape and interest to this high-neck crop. It has enough support for a sweaty class, but is structured and stylish enough to pair with a blazer or silk skirt.