Swiss running brand On has a new sneaker that’s lighter and springier than ever

On, the Swiss athletic sneaker brand that’s designed to put a pep in your step, has a new running shoe: the Cloudstratus. The Zurich-based brand integrated its CloudTec cushioning technology into the new ultra-comfortable, double-cushioned shoe.
The Cloudstratus is $170 and comes in two colors each for men (a light blue with orange accents and white with black and sage green) and women (a terracotta rose and a light blue).
The sneaker is the latest iteration of On’s CloudTec, a re-engineered, perforated midsole that evens out and smooths impact, making running easier on your knees, shins, and feet. The design is derived from the 10-year-old company’s original vision of a garden hose glued to the bottom of a sneaker, which evolved into On’s “cloud” system: strategically placed tubes within the EVA foam midsole, which let the shoe absorb both downward and forward motion as you run. Meanwhile, a very thin, lightweight strip of rubber placed at the ball and toe of the sole provide a sturdy grip.
The Cloudstratus features double the “clouds”: an 8 millimeter-thick, dual-layer superfoam midsole that feels bouncy and stable—and (dare I say it?) looks fashionable. Like most performance runners, the Cloudstratus bares some resemblance to the clunky Dad Trainers that are somehow remain very much in vogue. But unlike most Dad Trainers, the CloudStratus is extremely lightweight. Each step is exceptionally springy—something that On’s Global Head of Design, Thilo Brunner, says helps you maintain energy as you move. “When you have a fat, cushy sole, it will be too soft and pushing off can result in a loss of energy,” he explains. “These ‘clouds’ close the moment you hit the ground, and when you push off, you won’t lose that energy.”
Brunner says the brand prioritized a snug, comfortable fit for the Cloudstratus—incorporating details like laces placed higher on the toe box to take pressure off your toe joints, breathable mesh uppers, and an easy-to-slip-on inner sock. On sent samples of the new sneakers to testers who put them through the elements and the paces—so many paces.
The result is a sneaker built for both the beginner who is training for a 5K and someone who wants a shoe that can stand up to long-distance, high-paces performances. The brand also looked to improve the design’s sustainability: 75% of its polyester content is derived from recycled materials. “When we talk about sustainability, whether it be material or waste, simplicity can only help,” Brunner says. “Our design will be toward the right use of materials and combination of materials, and less about silly design.”
