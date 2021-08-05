Swiss running brand On has a new sneaker that’s lighter and springier than ever

On, the Swiss athletic sneaker brand that’s designed to put a pep in your step, has a new running shoe: the Cloudstratus . The Zurich-based brand integrated its CloudTec cushioning technology into the new ultra-comfortable, double-cushioned shoe.

The Cloudstratus is $170 and comes in two colors each for men (a light blue with orange accents and white with black and sage green) and women (a terracotta rose and a light blue).

The sneaker is the latest iteration of On’s CloudTec, a re-engineered, perforated midsole that evens out and smooths impact, making running easier on your knees, shins, and feet. The design is derived from the 10-year-old company’s original vision of a garden hose glued to the bottom of a sneaker, which evolved into On’s “cloud” system: strategically placed tubes within the EVA foam midsole, which let the shoe absorb both downward and forward motion as you run. Meanwhile, a very thin, lightweight strip of rubber placed at the ball and toe of the sole provide a sturdy grip.

The Cloudstratus features double the “clouds”: an 8 millimeter-thick, dual-layer superfoam midsole that feels bouncy and stable—and (dare I say it?) looks fashionable. Like most performance runners, the Cloudstratus bares some resemblance to the clunky Dad Trainers that are somehow remain very much in vogue. But unlike most Dad Trainers, the CloudStratus is extremely lightweight. Each step is exceptionally springy—something that On’s Global Head of Design, Thilo Brunner, says helps you maintain energy as you move. “When you have a fat, cushy sole, it will be too soft and pushing off can result in a loss of energy,” he explains. “These ‘clouds’ close the moment you hit the ground, and when you push off, you won’t lose that energy.”