Facebook recall: What to do if you ordered an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset

The recall pertains to the removable foam face cushion that comes packaged with every headset, and is also sold separately as part of the Quest 2 Fit Pack. While the cushion is meant to pad the face and make the VR experience comfier, according to Facebook and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, some users have reported just the opposite with complaints that the padding caused skin irritation.

A page on the U.S. safety commission’s website says the recall affects roughly 4 million units. It cites “5,716 reports of incidents of skin irritation and approximately 45 reports of consumers that required medical attention.”

If you bought one of those and have noticed any rashes, swelling, burning, itching, hives, or bumps on your face after using it, here’s what to do: