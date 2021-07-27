Forget the IRS: These states are sending ‘thank you’ stimulus checks to teachers

Prospects for further stimulus checks from the Internal Revenue Service have been wildly uncertain this year as the United States has swung between recovery and relapse from the COVID-19 pandemic. But while it looks unlikely that a fourth federal stimulus check will ever be realized, some states and school districts are now approving a one-time “thank you” or hazard pay bonus to teachers and staff—essentially a stimulus check to educators for sticking it out through the pandemic.

Those states include:

California: The Berkeley Unified School District will spend $2.8 million in 3.5% teacher bonuses for the upcoming year

The payments—several of which were approved in March, around the time when teachers sign contracts for the following year—are largely aimed at employee retention and recruiting after a tough year for schools, teachers, and students, who had to navigate uncharted remote learning territory. The funds are being drawn from states’ federally supplied stimulus coffers, which totaled $350 billion across state, local, and tribal governments to be used for purposes including pandemic costs, to cover revenue shortfalls, or on public infrastructure such as water, sewage, or broadband internet systems.

However, the educator stimulus checks have come under fire in some jurisdictions, as critics argue it’s an improper use of the funds. The Education Department has pushed back on Florida’s bonuses in particular, in a June 30 letter that questions whether the state breaks federal rules by dipping into funds the department had earmarked specifically for lost learning and student catch-up programs. The goal, some say, is to make sure that the funds ultimately benefit students and not just teachers.