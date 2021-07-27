Money on the table: Millennials are the most likely generation to leave gift cards unused

advertisement advertisement

Millennials have been blamed for killing cereal, cable TV, and so many other things, but what if they’re really killing gift cards?

Bankrate.com has discovered that 51% of U.S. adults forget to use gift cards, vouchers, and store credits, to the tune of $15.3 billion. That’s an average per-person value of $116. Among gift card delinquents, 56% are millennials with an average per-person value of $139, versus 52% of baby boomers ($113), 47% of Gen Xers ($112), and 46% of Gen Zers ($81). But millennials aren’t the biggest cohort to planning to spend those suckers. Baby Boomers are No. 1 on that list, with 63% saying they planned to utilize their outstanding gift cards, vouchers, and store credits, followed by Gen Xers at 54%. Millennials come in at 42% and Gen Zers, 32%. According to the survey of 2,387 adults, conducted online June 30-July 2, 49% of U.S. adults waited too long to cash in on their cards, credits, or certificates. Hello, expirations dates, misplacing them, and businesses closing down.

People delay using their gift cards because without a looming expiration date, there’s no sense of urgency, explains Washington University marketing professor Robyn LeBoeuf, who studies consumer behavior and decision making. Plus, a more general gift card takes people longer to redeem than one for a specific item or service—an Amazon gift card versus one for a nail salon. Another explanation is consumers purposely hold off on using it due to what researchers call occasion matching. “When people get something special, they like to use it for a special occasion,” LeBoeuf says. “The more special I think the gift card is or the more indulgent I think it is, the more likely I am to save it. People feel regret if they use it too soon. That could to lead to an indefinite delay.” Bankrate.com suggests creating a reminder system; selling, donating, or re-gifting gift cards you don’t want or anticipate using; storing physical gift cards in your wallet near the credit or debit cards you use frequently; adding electronic versions to your mobile wallet or online store accounts; and resisting leaving balances on gift cards that you’re already using.

Cathie Jones, a 39-year-old complaints analyst, has a stack of unused gift card in her Mesa, Arizona, home office, plus a couple in her wallet and one on her dresser. She estimates the collection—frozen yogurt, Chili’s, movie tickets, a local grocery store, etc.—is worth $100-$200 and it includes an Ulta one her husband gave her for her birthday back in October. The oldest gift card Jones has is five years. “Sometimes, I’m like what am I going to use it on? If I [need] one little thing? Eh, I’m not sure want to use it on something small. Will I use it for $11 or save it for something big?,” she says. “I’ve definitely lost gift cards to dormancy fees.” Jones blames her usage delinquency on the fact that many places require you to use gift cards only in person, not online, which is how she does most of her shopping. While she describes feeling “annoyed with myself, but probably not angry,” she reminds herself that because she didn’t buy the gift cards, she’s not really out any money by not using them.

