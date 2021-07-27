RV camping goes mainstream. Airstreams now come with Pottery Barn furniture

advertisement advertisement

Camping took off during COVID-19, and it shows no signs of slowing down. For the iconic RV company Airstream, that equated to both record sales and a record number of first time RV buyers. Dealers are operating with just 15% of the inventory as usual year—90% of the trailers that arrive to dealers have already been sold to customers.

Airstream sees this as a window to push its products even more into the mainstream. Today, it’s announcing a product for just that. It’s called the Airstream x Pottery Barn Travel Trailer. It’s an Airstream camper, decked out with the furniture and furnishings of a Pottery Barn catalog. The two companies began working together before the pandemic, two and a half years ago. They soft launched two different co-branded furnishing collections together at Pottery Barn, which included plates, mugs, and pillows adorned with mottos like “always home” and “the good life.” But the goal all along was to co-create a full trailer together. Today, we see the result of that relationship. The Airstream x Pottery Barn Travel Trailer is a 28-foot trailer that, from the outside, may look like any other. Then you notice touches, like the chalkboard on the front door. Leave your trailer door open, and it looks something like a walk-up cafe, stocked with a Pottery Barn folding table and armchair set, naturally. By the time you make your way inside, the camper looks like no other on the market.

Airstream’s furniture is typically built-in. Customers have some options to customize the colors and materials, but the options are limited—more like customizing a car interior than a living room. Part of that is because of the trailer’s durable, space-efficient design, which has an aesthetic that can feel more like a diner than a cozy home. Meanwhile, this new Airstream features many of the greatest hits of Pottery Barn’s design. That includes a sofa and dinette seating from Pottery Barn’s Big Sur collection. Matte black hardware fills the kitchen, which features a stainless steel flat apron sink. When the sink isn’t in use, a walnut cutting board covers the top. You see more touches of wood almost everywhere throughout the cabin. Notably, a dinette table is built from solid oak, and the bathroom vanity is entirely finished in wood. The window coverings use Pottery Barn’s linen and dying. Then integrated into the trailer itself are white painted storage doors with a gussied up country aesthetic, a pattern inspired by Pottery Barn’s Aurbey headboard. And of course there are plenty of pillows and throws, sharing a beige-blue patterning that you see everywhere from the bedding to the awning. The financial agreement behind the partnership is unclear, and Airstream declined to share details. “We see it as a way for us to create excitement for fans of both brands, innovative creatively, and maybe introduce folks to something new,” says Bob Wheeler, CEO and President of Airstream. “These types of collaborations are more about creating exciting new products than about financial benefits to either company.”

