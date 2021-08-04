A group from Johns Hopkins University earns 2021’s Innovative Team of the Year

Innovation rarely happens in a vacuum. Most often, it emerges out of intense collaboration. For the second straight year, Fast Company invited organizations to nominate employees for outstanding collaborative work that delivered tangible results, and these half dozen finalists stood out.

Winner

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, Laurel, MD

Before many Americans were fully aware of the looming pandemic, a team at the Applied Physics Laboratory was already working with others at the university to build a dashboard with up-to-date data on the spread of COVID-19. Beginning in January 2020, the group created the most visible feature of the university’s Coronavirus Research Center. The dashboard has been viewed more than a billion times by users around the world. Core team members included: Laura Asher, Sara Bertran de Lis, Beth Blauer, Evan Bolt, Beatrice Garcia, Lauren Gardner, Tamara Goyea, Aaron Katz, Ryan Lau, Tim Ng, Sarah Prata, Jeremy Ratcliff, Miles Stewart.

Finalists

Abbott, Abbott Park, IL

Carsten Buenning, Virender Choudhary, Terry Finch, Lev Frayman, Stacey Huth, Steve Kovacs, Ryan Ray, Nate White, Andy Wilkinson, Nick Wood

Genpact, New York

James Bellamy, Rahul Bhambri, Abhishek Bisht, Fraser Davidson, Subhabrata Ghosh, Sudarshan Hedge, Roy Long, Malakumari Narayanasamy, Cartic Ramakrishnan, Eric Sandor