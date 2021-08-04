advertisement
Carlos Pignataro is Fast Company’s Innovative Leader of the Year

The Cisco CTO tops a list that includes four finalists.

For the first time, Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators is honoring individuals who exemplify creative collaboration within their organizations.  Companies were invited to nominate outstanding employees at any level, and our inaugural Innovative Leader of the Year class includes one winner and four finalists.

Winner

Carlos Pignataro
Chief Technical Officer, Customer Experience, Cisco San Jose

One of the top three inventors at Cisco, Carlos Pignataro holds more than 175 patents and is responsible for more than 50 Internet Requests for Comment. He volunteers his time and expertise to numerous Triangle Park nonprofits and is an active mentor. “A key part of my strategy is to elevate others as opposed to flying alone,” he says.

Finalists

Laura Kohler
Senior Vice President – Human Resources, Stewardship & Sustainability, Kohler, Kohler, WI

Bernhard Kowatsch
Head of Innovation Accelerator, World Food Programme, Munich

Raj Patel
Global Leader of Acoustics, Audiovisual, and Theater Consulting, Arup, New York

Marie Wright
Chief Global Flavorist, Archer Daniels Midland, Chicago

Read more about Fast Company‘s 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators 2021.

