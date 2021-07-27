This startup ensures that forestry-based carbon offsets deliver on their promises

Forestry preservation and restoration projects can play an important role in fighting climate change. And companies that are looking to reduce their carbon footprints—and achieve net-zero—are increasingly willing to fund these efforts through the purchase of carbon offsets. By some estimates, the market for carbon offsets could be worth $100 billion by the end of the decade—up from $300 million in 2018.

But tracking the effectiveness of these offsetting forestry projects can be a challenge: It’s traditionally been a labor-intensive, manual process, without a lot of transparency. And there have been prominent reports over the past year of carbon offsets being sold to protect land that isn’t actually threatened and of projects overestimating how much carbon they’re sequestering.

On this week’s Most Innovative Companies podcast, Diego Saez Gil, cofounder and CEO of the year-old offset startup Pachama talks about how his company uses leading-edge technology, including satellite images and AI, to measure changes to forest cover around the globe—and to ensure the quality of the carbon credits sold on its platform. Its customers now include Shopify, Microsoft, Gitlab, and the Latin American e-commerce giant Mercado Libre. Fast Company recognized Pachama as one of the world’s Most Innovative Companies in artificial intelligence in 2021.

Saez Gil says that Pachama grew out of technological advancements over the past few years. “We have private companies launching nanosatellites into space and making that data available for others to consume. We [have] made tremendous progress on the field of artificial intelligence and deep learning. And we have cloud computing that allow us to process terabytes of data, even for a small startup like us,” he says. “We saw these technologies being applied on other things, such as mining or defense.” Pachama, however, was the first to apply them to tracking the effectiveness of forest projects.