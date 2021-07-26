Does your local hospital require staff to be vaccinated? This tracker will tell you

On Monday , members of nearly 60 medical organizations called for mandating COVID-19 vaccinations among health care workers, pointing to the COVID-19 surge driven by the Delta variant and notably low vaccination rates among health care workers in some part of the country. Some medical facilities are already requiring their workers to be vaccinated against COVID, but if you’re not sure if the hospitals near you have done so, now there’s one central place you can check: a Hospital Vaccine Mandate Tracker , from the Brown University School of Public Health.

“Hospitals maintain high infection prevention and control standards to keep patients safe in their most vulnerable moments,” the school’s Dean Ashish Jha, along with the tracker’s co-creators, wrote in a post announcing the tool. “In a pandemic which has already cost too many lives and created too many hardships, hospitals must uphold this standard and ensure that health systems are the safest spaces possible. An essential part of this role is mandating Covid-19 vaccines for all employees.”

On a map of the U.S, the tracker shows hospitals with color-coded dots: an orange dot means there is a full vaccine mandate, yellow means a partial mandate, and red means no mandate. More detailed information gives each facility’s name, state, and when it announced its requirements.

The tracker is still new, so its creators need help filling it out and collecting information on hospital mandates nationwide. Jha asked online for people to provide information on hospitals that are “protecting patients by requiring vaccinations of their employees,” and to share that submission form so they can get an accurate statement of how many hospitals are adding this requirement.