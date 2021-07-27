Is your 401k plan using your retirement money to fund fossil fuel companies?

advertisement advertisement

In 2019, 3,500 Amazon employees signed an open letter to then-CEO Jeff Bezos, urging him to adopt an effective climate change plan. A few months later, the billionaire CEO revealed a set of sustainability goals, most crucially promising net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. But, in the same year, many of those same Amazon employees may not have been aware that the money they were putting away for retirement in their employee 401k plans was being invested in the very companies that are contributing most heavily to climate change.

advertisement

advertisement

That revelation comes up in deep-dive into the 401k plans offered by the e-commerce giant, conducted by As You Sow, a nonprofit that promotes corporate social responsibility through shareholder advocacy. The organization has suite of online tools, called Invest Your Values, to make it easier for employees with complicated retirement plans to learn about how their funds work, and to ensure the money they’re earning and investing is going to causes they care about—or, at least, not going to destructive ones such as fossil fuels, arms manufacturers, and private prisons. Its latest tool evaluates specific companies’ 401k offerings. “There’s $10 trillion of assets, owned by 100 million people, that need to be looked at,” says Andy Behar, As You Sow’s CEO. The plan is to perform the analysis for every S&P 500 company, but it’s started with Amazon, evaluating information from its filings for the year 2019. (The company’s funds were handled by Vanguard that year, though it has since moved to Fidelity, but the investment options stayed the same.) As You Sow found that 25 of the 26 funds available to Amazon employees contained largely unsustainable companies. Fifty-two percent of Amazon workers enrolled in the plan picked the default option, because it’s the easiest. That fund sent $360 million of employees’ cash in 2019 to fossil fuels companies, including Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Royal Dutch Shell. What’s more: “We don’t think that Amazon employees have a clue,” Behar says.

advertisement