Watch Olympic skateboarding medalist Rayssa Leal shred in this clever new Nike ad

On Monday, a trio of teenage girls swept the first-ever women’s Olympic skateboarding street event, with 13-year-old Japanese skater Momiji Nishiya winning gold, 13-year-old Brazilian Leal winning silver, and 16-year-old Funa Nakayama winning bronze. The teen-dominated podium shows just how much of the sport’s cutting edge is coming from some of its youngest stars— especially the women.

It’s also a clear illustration of how female skaters haven’t been traditionally supported by major sponsors or the skateboarding industry, appearing only sparingly in videos and magazines. In the first two editions of the wildly popular Tony Hawk Pro Skater video games, for example (released back in 1999 and 2000), Elissa Steamer was the only woman featured among 10 other skaters. Generally speaking, skateboarding has been a boys club for far too long. Brazilian skater–and five-time X Games gold medalist–Leticia Bufoni, who competed in Tokyo, told ESPN that her dad snapped her board in two to try and stop her from skating when she was 10, and Canadian Olympian Annie Guglia said she won her first contest 17 years ago because no other girls entered.

Leal stars in a new, impeccably timed Nike ad launching this week in her native Brazil. It continues to push the idea that skateboarding is for everyone. “New Fairies,” created by ad agency Wieden+Kennedy Sao Paulo, adds Disney-like classic animated characters to a streetscape, as Leal ollies, grinds, and rolls through it, with digital fairy wings on her back.