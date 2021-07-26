You might get an IRS refund this week related to unemployment taxes: Here’s the latest update

Are you still waiting for one of those coveted tax refunds related to 2020 unemployment compensation? If so, it might be worth checking your tax transcript this week.

Some recipients of the refunds have been posting on social media, including in Facebook groups, to say they’ve been given a payment date of July 28. That’s this Wednesday.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tends to send these payments out in batches, meaning lots of recipients end up with similar dates. Earlier this month, when the agency announced it had sent out 4 million new checks, many people took to Twitter and elsewhere to say they’d received a date of July 14, which was also a Wednesday.

The IRS still has not provided an estimated timeline for when the next round of checks will be delivered, except to say that payments will continue throughout the summer. We’ve reached out to the IRS for a more specific timeline and will update this story if we hear back.