Is the middle class okay? Half of Americans don’t think so

According to a new Harris Poll conducted for Fast Company, 60% describe their household as “middle class,” but many are worried the definition is changing.

[Source Photo: monkeybusiness/iStock]
By Savanna Bous1 minute Read
Roughly half of Americans are worried that the country may be moving in the wrong direction when it comes to the needs of the middle class, according to a new Harris Poll conducted exclusively for Fast Company. Forty-eight percent of respondents, regardless of social class, said they don’t see the definition of “middle class” as changing for the better, while more than half of low-income individuals have the same concern.

The aim of the survey was to better understand people’s perception surrounding the middle class and how it’s defined. The majority of respondents, 60%, described their households as being middle class. Although social stratification has taken its toll on the distribution of wealth in the United States, 84% of the respondents said they believe there’s a growing income gap, representing a broad consensus across social classes and income levels.

Of the individuals polled who believe there’s an income gap, 56% think it’s had negative impact on low-income citizens, 40% think it’s adversely affected the middle class, and 56% believe it’s had an unfavorable impact on the U.S. economy as a whole.

Within the American economy, hourly compensation and the productivity of workers have grown disproportionately. Between 1979-2019, the Economic Policy Institute found, employees have increased productivity by 72%, but their wages have only increased 17% in the last forty years. The top 10% of America’s wealthiest make more than nine times the amount of income the bottom 90% does, according to research done by University of California Berkeley. Even more astonishing, the top 0.1% staggeringly make 196 times more income than the bottom 90%.

The Harris Poll of 1,008 U.S. adults was conducted for Fast Company July 9 – July 12.

