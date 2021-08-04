Making the impossible possible

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Global health systems are in a state of crisis. Healthcare costs are skyrocketing, threatening insurance coverage for millions of people fortunate enough to have it. Others lack access to quality care, a consequence of pervasive and systemic inequities. As a leading global healthcare technology company, Medtronic recognizes these immense challenges but continues to believe that healthcare technology can change the world.

advertisement

Today, Medtronic powers healthcare technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, of every day. By using tools like artificial intelligence (AI), robotic-assisted surgery, data analytics, and predictive modeling, the company is creating a bold new era in personalized medicine, one where technology makes healthcare more efficient, accessible, and equitable. It starts with Medtronic employees, some of the brightest minds working at the nexus of two rapidly advancing industries: healthcare and technology. The Medtronic Mission—to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life—unites a global team of more than 90,000 passionate people, committed to solving the complex challenges facing healthcare. TECHNOLOGY DRIVES HEALTHCARE INNOVATION Medtronic is creating technology designed to unlock the world’s most complex operating system—the human body. Medtronic engineers are using AI and machine learning to sift through mountains of data and develop the next generation of sensing technologies to power neurostimulators, pacemakers, insulin pumps, and surgical robots. Medtronic smart devices are designed to be smaller, work faster, and help patients manage costly, debilitating chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

advertisement

One example is the GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module, the only commercially available computer-aided detection system using AI to identify colon polyps during a colonoscopy. Recently approved by the FDA, the module promises to be a powerful new tool in the fight against colorectal cancer, which is the third most common form of cancer globally. Medtronic is already making a difference in the fight against heart disease with its family of leadless pacemakers, the only portfolio of leadless pacemakers to win FDA approval. Through advances in miniaturization and battery technology, Medtronic created the world’s smallest pacemaker, which is about the size of a small multivitamin and can be inserted directly into the heart via catheter during a minimally invasive procedure. While pacemakers were the devices that launched Medtronic, the company is focused squarely on the future. Soon, surgical robots will become operating room essentials. And while they won’t replace the expertise of surgeons, the company’s robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) technologies are designed to provide unparalleled access and precision in complex spine and cranial procedures and minimally invasive soft-tissue surgeries.

advertisement

“Some of the greatest advances in medical technology are unfolding right now at Medtronic,” says Medtronic Chairman and CEO Geoff Martha. PUTTING PEOPLE AT THE CENTER OF HEALTHCARE Developing innovative medical technology isn’t enough to ensure quality healthcare gets delivered to the people who need it most. Expanding global access is critical. As the world’s largest healthcare technology company, Medtronic plays a prominent role in advancing global policy dialogue on healthcare issues. And Martha is guiding many of those important conversations as co-chair of a task force within the Business 20 (B20), the official forum for the global business community to deliver actionable recommendations to G20 leaders. “We recognize the growing pressure on world leaders to address healthcare outcomes and access while reducing the overall cost of care,” Martha says. “While these three goals may seem diametrically opposed, I truly believe all three can be accomplished by unleashing the power of technology and innovation.”

advertisement

Medtronic technology is also helping remove some of the persistent barriers to quality healthcare. By removing these barriers, Medtronic and its partners are creating lasting solutions for underserved communities around the world. For example, Medtronic LABS, a public benefit corporation funded by the company, is helping patients with diabetes in Ghana and Kenya obtain both in-person and virtual care. In the U.S., the company’s cardiovascular business is working with doctors in underserved communities to remove barriers in access to care for patients with aortic stenosis. This work is incredibly difficult, but Medtronic is up to the challenge. Its global employees expect nothing less. Medtronic is driving change within its own walls by building a diverse, inclusive, and equitable culture. Not only is it the right thing to do, it’s key to unlocking meaningful technologies and innovative solutions that solve for today’s complex healthcare challenges. BOLD INNOVATION FOR BETTER OUTCOMES Innovation is at the core of Medtronic. It drives everything. And yet the engineers who work at Medtronic don’t create innovative technology simply because they can. They do it to help patients live the lives they want. By applying the power of technology, Medtronic is making the impossible possible.

advertisement