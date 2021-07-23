Didi stock price plummets yet again after more bad news from Beijing

The once high-flying stock, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange last month with a blockbuster valuation of nearly $70 billion, has since been pummeled back down to Earth under review from state authorities. Shares fell another 20% on Friday after Bloomberg reported that the Chinese government was weighing “serious, perhaps unprecedented, penalties” for the company. Sources familiar with the matter told the publication that those could include a hefty fine even greater than the record $2.8 billion Alibaba Group paid this year. It could also install a state-owned investor or even force a de-listing of the company, Bloomberg reported, adding that deliberations are at a preliminary stage.

Fast Company has reached out to Didi for comment and will update if we hear back.

Beijing regulatory bodies are currently managing two separate investigations into Didi: The first, led by the State Administration for Market Regulation, examines whether Didi is guilty of anti-competitive practices, and the second—launched by the Cyberspace Administration of China just two days after Didi’s IPO—questions whether Didi jeopardized national data by introducing cybersecurity risks. During the latter probe, Didi has been blocked from registering any new users, contributing to a 43% drop in its stock in the past weeks.