IRS fourth stimulus check hoaxes prey on people’s hopes for clicks

The first thing you should know is that the Internal Revenue Service is not sending out fourth stimulus checks. Not this month, and possibly not ever.

Although Americans have consistently indicated broad support for ongoing direct payments as a form of economic stimulus during the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers in Congress have not demonstrated the political will to make that happen anytime soon.

That hasn’t stopped false information and hoaxes from proliferating. On Facebook last week, one post claimed that a $2,500 stimulus was approved “10 minutes ago” and would be delivered on July 30. It was shared more than 500 times. Users were invited to click through to a link, where they were greeted by a photo of a gorilla giving the middle finger.

Is that funny? Probably not to the millions of people who have suffered the worst economic hardships during the pandemic. As we wrote a few weeks ago, many eligible recipients still haven’t even received their third Economic Impact Payments due to apparent technical glitches at the IRS. Some have described the prospect of future government aid as critical to their financial stability. For many, it might mean the difference between paying rent or not.