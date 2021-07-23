Dating app Bumble’s NYC restaurant debut is delayed due to ‘unexpected construction elements’

advertisement advertisement

Beefcake isn’t on the menu at dating app Bumble’s new restaurant.

What’s been billed as an all-day cafe, which morphs into an intimate eatery and wine bar at night, was slated to open on Saturday in New York City. Today, Bumble told Fast Company that the opening has been delayed. No new date was given. “As is common with most new restaurant openings, we’ve had to address a few unexpected construction elements that we’re finalizing before opening in the next few days,” Bumble explains in an email.

The 3,760-square-foot Bumble Brew is located in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood and features an 80-seat dining room, a cocktail bar, a patio, and private dining space, designed by FLOAT Design Studio. The site will be used for events and the music played will be “a primarily women-based collection from across genres.” The food is Italian-inspired—homemade pasta, veggies, shareable plates. At the beginning, Bumble Brew, a collaboration between Whitney Wolfe Herd’s popular dating app firm and Pasquale Jones of Delicious Hospitality Group, will be open for breakfast 8 a.m. until noon, Wednesday through Sunday. According to the original plan announced on June 30, the eatery will later serve lunch and, after that, add a dinner shift. (July 31 and August 7 were the dates given back then.) Individuals not in a socializing or dating mood may order pickup and delivery through Caviar.

Though Bumble made its name—and bank—by empowering women to make the first contact in dating, the restaurant is open to all: male, female, single, committed, and everyone in between. There arguably are some dating undertones. “Good people are all around you. Get to know them over delicious food and wine,” the eatery’s website says. The idea for Bumble Brew stems from the success of Bumble Hive pop-up spaces. The inaugural one in New York City’s Soho neighborhood opened in 2017, followed by other cities, including Los Angeles, Austin, and London.

