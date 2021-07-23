Outbrain IPO: Online ad giant’s stock goes public on Nasdaq today

Outbrain, the content discovery platform known for its clickbait ads that appear at the bottom of online articles, makes its debut today as a publicly traded company. The firm was founded in 2006 and has grown rapidly ever since. Outbrain is based in New York City and employs over 800 people. Its stock listing comes three weeks after Taboola, its main competitor, went public on the Nasdaq. The two companies almost merged, but the deal fell apart. Here’s what you need to know about Outbrain’s initial public offering: