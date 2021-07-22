How fintech leaders can help close the racial wealth gap

When my co-founders and I started our company in 2017, we set out to help as many American families as possible avoid the painful and costly process of going through probate to settle a loved one’s estate. Today, most Americans die without a will. Their families can spend up to two years and $50,000 in probate court to finalize their estate. It doesn’t have to be this way.

In recent years, I’ve become much more aware of my white privilege. Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) communities continue to struggle to stay afloat financially, mainly due to a system that has set them up to fail. While growing a startup is challenging for anyone, I know I am fortunate not to have to overcome additional obstacles facing BIPOC communities.

For example, Black families in America average less than 15% of the wealth of white families. According to 2019 Federal Reserve data, the median Black household has a net worth of $24,100. The median white household net worth: $188,200. In the under 35 age group, the median Black family had $600 in wealth, compared with $25,400 among young white families.