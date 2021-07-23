This mask for cows isn’t for COVID—it helps reduce methane emissions

In a year, a single cow can belch around 220 pounds of methane, a short-lived but potent greenhouse gas. (A much smaller amount is emitted in cow farts.) There are a billion cattle on the planet—and over the next few decades, the UN predicts that beef and dairy consumption will jump up 70%. If the number of cows grows as expected, so will global warming.

While some startups try to tackle the problem with plant-based burgers designed to convert carnivores or seaweed supplements that make cows less gassy, one company is trying to capture emissions directly, with a mask-like device that sits above a cow’s nose. “Because of our background in livestock farming, we knew that cattle exhale most of the methane through their mouth and nostrils, so the obvious approach was to work on a device that would capture these emissions at the source,” says Francisco Norris, CEO of Zelp, the U.K.-based startup.

A sensor on the device detects methane as the cow or bull breathes, and when levels of the gas pass a certain threshold, the technology draws the methane into the mask to a mechanism that oxidizes the gas, turning it into less-potent CO2 and water vapor. It’s similar to a catalytic converter on a car. “By doing this, we are effectively reducing the animal’s emissions to less than 2% of their original value,” he says.

Norris, who cofounded the company with his brother Patricio, comes from a cattle-ranching family in Argentina, and says that the team has focused on making something that is practical for cattle to wear. The design, which is in the final stages of product development and is likely to be on the market in 2022, aims to last four years on an animal without needing to be changed or recharged. It’s also designed to be comfortable, and the team carefully watched for any signs of discomfort, such as changes in how much a cow ate, as it tested prototypes.