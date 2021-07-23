10 ways the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be different from the Games of years past

advertisement advertisement

The embattled 2020 Tokyo Olympics—pushed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but still bearing last year's branding—looks to finally kick off this Friday in Japan. The historic sporting festival is scheduled to commence after more than a year in limbo, even as its organizing chief declined to rule out an eleventh hour cancellation as recently as Tuesday.

Its rocky, controversial road to the opening ceremony is the first sign that these games will be dramatically unlike those past. Here are some of the ways: No fans Perhaps the most stark of differences is Tokyo's stadiums, built to house tens of thousands, will be nearly devoid of people, save the lone athletes at their centers and a smattering of socially distanced team members and journalists. No cheering The handful of authorized spectators will be asked to simply clap, and refrain from shouting or cheering. Signs will be posted imploring: "Clap, do not sing or chant." Rules aside, there will not be enough of them to form a rowdy crowd.

No handshakes or high fives Sportsmanship has long been a hallmark of the storied Olympic tradition, but this year, it will have to be conveyed by other means. Perhaps the handshake's pandemic cousin, the germ-evasive elbow bump. Or a thumbs-up. Athletes in isolation In past years, Olympic athletes enjoyed roaming their foreign host cities—discovering popular tourist sites, viewing national landmarks, tasting local foods, and being spotted as celebrities about town. This year, that's out of the question. Athletes are effectively quarantined for fear of contracting COVID-19 before one of the most consequential performances of their lives. Some reportedly take all meals in their hotel rooms, and leave only to be shuttled to and from practices. A pared back opening ceremony Tokyo's opening ceremony, which takes place Friday at 8 p.m. Japan time, will be sparsely populated, with only 950 stakeholders as an audience (compared to roughly 75,000 spectators for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro). Much of the ceremony will be prerecorded, including the bulk of the artist showcase. The heralded Parade of Nations, in which competing athletes march into the arena waving flags of their countries, will boast a new addition to its uniform: stylish face masks designed to match the athletes' tracksuits.

Face masks, everywhere It's not just the opening ceremony: Expect to see masks in abundance—on officials, volunteers, referees, and athletes when not eating, drinking, or competing. Aside from that, the only figure you will probably see unmasked is Japan's Olympic mascot, Miraitowa. Contactless medal ceremonies In order to make the games as contactless as possible (for an event that celebrates dozens of contact sports), the hallowed Olympic medal ceremonies will see athletes grace themselves with golds, silvers, and bronzes—plucking them off trays held by gloved and sanitized volunteers and slinging them around their own necks. In case you forgot what normal looks like, in pandemic-free times, a high-ranking official bestows the medal over a winner's bowed head. Four new sports A bright spot in the games will be the debut of four new sports, which Japan elected to introduce to the Olympic roster: karate, climbing, surfing, and skateboarding. It will also revive Olympic baseball and softball, and pilot new events including 3×3 basketball and freestyle BMX. Officials say the four new additions, which are all classified as "extreme sports," are targeted to inspire a younger generation of viewers. This could hopefully dispel some of the clouds over this year's games.

