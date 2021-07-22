Muffin recall: Avoid these products sold at 7-Eleven, Walmart, elsewhere due to listeria fears

Top of the muffin to you—unless you’re Give and Go Prepared Foods, which has recalled 26 types of the beloved pastry due to possible listeria contamination.

The national recall affects breakfast treats sold at Walmart, 7-Eleven, Stop & Shop, and other stores under the following names:

Every year, listeriosis—caused by eating food tainted with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes—kills approximately 260 people and sickens about 1,600, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Pregnant women, newborns, people ages 65 or older, and those with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable to the infection.

Symptoms include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever, and muscle aches, which can appear one to four weeks after eating the contaminated food, though sometimes the infection is apparent the same day or as long as 70 days after exposure, according to the CDC.

“We became aware of this issue as part of our environmental monitoring program. To date, we have received no reports of illness related to this issue and are taking this action out of an abundance of caution,” Give and Go Prepared Foods said in a written statement.