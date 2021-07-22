Google’s search algorithm just got slightly less mysterious

Since February, there have been three little dots next to each link in Google’s search results. If you’ve noticed the dots and clicked on them, you’ve gotten a pop-up panel called “About this result” that’s provided information such as a description of the site Google is linking to, how long it’s been in the Google index, and whether it’s encrypted. Now Google is building out this info panel with a section called “Your search & this result,” which offers details on why a particular page is in the results.

For most results, you’ll get see the words in your query that led Google to come up with a particular result. You’ll also see related terms that factored into the result showing up: Search for “how to cook fish in an oven,” for example, and Google will extrapolate that to pages relevant to “ingredients,” “recipe,” and “baked,” which may be good picks even though you didn’t use those words.

Other bits of information that may show up in “Your search & this result” include whether a result is specific to your locality or of broader geographic relevance and what language it’s in. Google will also note if it chose a result because it’s widely linked to by other pages—the original sign of relevance that Google search was based on in the first place.

Why is Google adding these details about search results, which will only appear if a user diligently clicks on those three dots next to a link? The company says that it wants to be transparent, especially if it will help users learn to craft search queries that are likely to work well or clarify why less-than-perfect results aren’t more relevant. And though the new feature won’t change search results—just explain them—Google hopes that it might be a way to discover valuable sites in itself.