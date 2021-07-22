I’m happy about the GOP vaccine-pivot. I will never forgive how long it took

advertisement advertisement

The problem stems from Republicans treating every phase of the pandemic, from masks and lockdowns to the vaccination effort, like just another cultural wedge issue. The loony left must be stopped . . . from trying to survive the pandemic. Every single topic, no matter how important, appears to require automatically finding a reason to oppose it along party lines. The reflexive opposition to vaccination, though, has of course been far more cataclysmic than the reaction to, say, Mr. Potato Head not quite altering his gender identity. Some anti-vaccine positioning—the speculation about Bill Gates inserting microchips, for instance, or the vaccine itself being super dangerous—belong to the fringier element. The mainstream Republican argument, however, boils down to the idea that vaccines are unnecessary for everybody, and that refusing them is a badass anti-authoritarian choice that is the right of every American. Tucker Carlson has called the vaccine push “medical Jim Crow” in one of the many Fox News segments describing immunization efforts as coercive or examples of government overreach, framing them with a false binary between “personal choice” and “medical freedom.” This positioning was already fairly popular on the right, but once Biden somewhat clumsily described the next phase of his outreach effort as going “door-to-door,” it exploded. Even though Biden was only referring to efforts to spread awareness of vaccines, not administering them in people’s houses, the Republican outrage machine cranked into hyperdrive with nefarious conspiracy theories.

Madison Cawthorn says today that Biden’s plan to send people door to door to offer vaccines is really a plot to confiscate people’s bibles and guns. pic.twitter.com/h6CPdJwv9t — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 9, 2021 The Biden Administration wants to knock on your door to see if you’re vaccinated. What’s next? Knocking on your door to see if you own a gun? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 8, 2021 Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people. People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment. https://t.co/S8qlstuSqL — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???????? (@mtgreenee) July 6, 2021

This uptick is a welcome change of pace, but in order for it to succeed, it needs to be sustained and it needs to go even broader. Carlson, Fox News’s most high-profile star, has stayed the vaccine-skeptic course thus far, and so have GOP politicians like Jim Jordan and James Langford. Hopefully, however, the remaining voices pushing this narrative will open more people’s eyes to the bad faith that has been propelling it all along. Perhaps then they will demand an accounting for why it took so long for politicians and pundits to portray vaccination efforts in a non-evil light, even with so many people dying each day. Just as the GOP can’t keep treating vaccination like any other wedge issue, Dems shouldn’t treat their doing so like any other wedge issue. They shouldn’t sweep under the rug the mass mortal harm that prominent vaccine skeptics on the right have done, in the name of bipartisanship. I certainly hope this pivot continues and Republicans convince their constituents that vaccination is actually patriotic.

