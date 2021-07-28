The Loftie alarm clock got me to break my phone addiction and sleep better

I never developed a fine-tuned internal clock. I can’t tell which part of my sleep hygiene is off, but no matter what I do, my circadian rhythm needs outside assistance to wake up at a consistent time. I used to sleep with my phone tucked inches from my face, ready to blast through my sleep with an ungodly siren at 7 am. But that was until I found Loftie.

A sleek, pill-shaped device, Loftie is an alarm clock with a clear agenda: break up with your smartphone alarm.

The device acts as a standard alarm clock—with a two-fold alarm, a 30-second gentle ‘waking’ sound, followed by a more standard alert to get you out of bed. The first time I used my Loftie, I failed to realize this and nearly fell out of bed when my clock began chirping rainforest ambiance just before my alarm was set to go off.

The rest of Loftie’s features are nice to haves rather than essentials—but they sure are nice to have. There’s a warm nightlight that glows from the base of the unit, the white display can fade to nothingness as you fall asleep, and there’s a whole slew of built-in digital content, like sound baths, breath work, and sleep podcasts, ready to stream with the touch of a button. I appreciate the ease with which I can crank up pink noise— proven to help you get to sleep faster—when a neighbor decides that 1 am is an appropriate time to start a floorboard-shaking Call of Duty marathon.