advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:00 pm

The Loftie alarm clock got me to break my phone addiction and sleep better

I used to sleep with my phone tucked inches from my face—until I discovered the Loftie smart alarm clock.

The Loftie alarm clock got me to break my phone addiction and sleep better
[Photo: courtey Loftie]
By Rachel Kim Raczka2 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

I never developed a fine-tuned internal clock. I can’t tell which part of my sleep hygiene is off, but no matter what I do, my circadian rhythm needs outside assistance to wake up at a consistent time. I used to sleep with my phone tucked inches from my face, ready to blast through my sleep with an ungodly siren at 7 am. But that was until I found Loftie.

advertisement

A sleek, pill-shaped device, Loftie is an alarm clock with a clear agenda: break up with your smartphone alarm.

The device acts as a standard alarm clock—with a two-fold alarm, a 30-second gentle ‘waking’ sound, followed by a more standard alert to get you out of bed. The first time I used my Loftie, I failed to realize this and nearly fell out of bed when my clock began chirping rainforest ambiance just before my alarm was set to go off.

[Photo: courtey Loftie]

The rest of Loftie’s features are nice to haves rather than essentials—but they sure are nice to have. There’s a warm nightlight that glows from the base of the unit, the white display can fade to nothingness as you fall asleep, and there’s a whole slew of built-in digital content, like sound baths, breath work, and sleep podcasts, ready to stream with the touch of a button. I appreciate the ease with which I can crank up pink noise— proven to help you get to sleep faster—when a neighbor decides that 1 am is an appropriate time to start a floorboard-shaking Call of Duty marathon.

advertisement
[Photo: courtesy Loftie]
The Loftie looks good on my side table, too, and is easy enough to use. It can also be programmed via a companion app, which I think defeats the point of the company’s whole ‘ban your cellphone from the bedroom’ ethos. I operate my device manually and sleep with my phone charging outside of the bedroom. It’s been life-changing.
However, since I moved house just a few weeks ago, my Loftie alarm clock is currently lost in a sea of boxes. I hadn’t realized how dependent on it I had become. I’m now back to mindlessly scrolling through TikTok before bed and waking up groggier than ever. I’m just waiting until I get to that fateful box and my Loftie and I can be reunited. I can’t wait to break up with my phone again.
Fast Company’Recommender section is dedicated to surfacing innovative products, services, and brands that are changing how we live and work. Every item that we write about is independently selected by our editors and, whenever possible, tested and reviewed. Fast Company may receive revenue from some links in our stories; however, all selections are based on our editorial judgment.

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life